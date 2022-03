James Beard Awards 2022: 9 Chicago restaurants, chefs named as finalists

Outstanding Chef: Jason Vincent, Giant

Outstanding Restaurant: Parachute

Best New Restaurant: Kasama

Outstanding Baker: Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies

Outstanding Bar Program: Nobody's Darling

Best Chef, Great Lakes: Jason Hammel, Lula Café and Noah Sandoval, Oriole

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago restaurants and chefs have been nominated for a James Beard Award, which some consider to be the "Oscars" of the food industry.Winners will be announced Monday, June 13 at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.Tickets for the 31st annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago go on sale Monday, March 20, and can be purchased here.