James Beard Awards 2022: 9 Chicago restaurants, chefs named as finalists

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago restaurants and chefs have been nominated for a James Beard Award, which some consider to be the "Oscars" of the food industry.Here are this year's 2022 Chicago James Beard Award nominees: Outstanding Chef: Jason Vincent, GiantOutstanding Restaurant: ParachuteBest New Restaurant: KasamaRELATED | Women-owned business: Justice of the PiesOutstanding Baker: Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies Outstanding Bar Program: Nobody's DarlingBest Chef, Great Lakes: Jason Hammel, Lula Café and Noah Sandoval, Oriole
Winners will be announced Monday, June 13 at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.
Tickets for the 31st annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago go on sale Monday, March 20, and can be purchased here.
