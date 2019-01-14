Jason Van Dyke's attorneys ask for probation ahead of Friday's sentencing hearing

Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke will be sentenced on Friday in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

On Monday, attorneys for both sides submitted written arguments for what they would be an appropriate sentence for Van Dyke, who was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting.

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon doesn't recommend a specific sentence in a filing. He walks through the state's complex sentencing formula to say Van Dyke could be sentenced to 96 years in prison if the judge concludes all 16 bullets striking McDonald caused "serious bodily injury." But he also says the sentence could be as little as 18 years.

Defense attorney Dan Herbert asks that Van Dyke get probation or receive no more than the minimum six-year sentence for aggravated battery.

The defense submitted more than 100 letters, including from Van Dyke's two young daughters, appealing for leniency.

On Friday, Van Dyke, his wife and oldest daughter are expected to testify. Members of McDonald's family could also be called to the stand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
