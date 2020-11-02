Arts & Entertainment

'I am heartbroken:' TV host Jeannie Mai departs 'Dancing with the Stars' after being hospitalized

Mai says her doctors discovered a health concern with her throat which required immediate attention and surgery.
By George Pennacchio
TV personality Jeannie Mai has been hospitalized, forcing her to withdraw from Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars."

The 41-year-old co-host of "The Real" and sideline reporter on "Holey Moley" has been diagnosed with an inflammatory condition called epiglottitis, that required immediate surgery.

In a statement to KABC, Mai said, "It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come. I can't thank my partner Brandon enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!"

BBC Studios and ABC, which produce the show, released this statement: "Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight's show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination."

Earlier this season, Mai told KABC she was thankful to be voted through each week, and was truly thankful for the experience.

'I know it sounds corny," said Mai. "When you go through this, and let it all out you for America to see, you actually feel like you won. I'm good."

