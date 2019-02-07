Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says the National Enquirer is threatening to publish revealing photographs of him unless his private investigators back off the tabloid.

Bezos detailed the revelations in a Thursday post on Medium.com. He accuses the Enquirer of "extortion and blackmail."

The National Enquirer published a story last month that included lurid texts between Bezos and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez. Since then, private investigators have been looking into how the Enquirer got the texts.

Bezos says the Enquirer's parent company tried to get him to agree to a deal for the tabloid not to publish the explicit photos.

As part of the deal, Bezos would have to release a public statement that he has "no knowledge or basis" to suggest the tabloid's reporting was politically motivated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldamazonblackmail
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bloody handprint among evidence in U of I scholar's disappearance
Lawsuit alleges CPS student beaten with belt at school
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Doctor: 1 hospitalized, 7 more injured after Boiling Water Challenge
SEE INSIDE: R. Kelly hasn't cleared bedroom from West Loop studio, inspectors say
Illinois Senate passes $15 minimum wage bill, moves to House
2019 Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs Feb. 10-17
Operation Support Our Troops assembles 2 million pounds of care packages to date
Show More
Lyft offers free ride up to $10 to select African-American cultural sites for Black History Month
United Negro College Fund holds annual Chicago Mayor's luncheon
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, flurries, and fast falling temps
More News