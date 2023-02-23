Bolingbrook police are investigating after Joliet woman Jenna Cawthon was hit and killed by a vehicle at Joliet Road and 107th Street Wednesday.

Joliet woman, 30, hit, killed while attending to disabled vehicle in Bolingbrook: police

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 30-year-old Joliet woman died after a car hit her in Bolingbrook early Wednesday morning, Will County officials said.

Jenna Cawthon was attending to her disabled vehicle just before 5 a.m. at Joliet Road and 107th Street, when another vehicle hit and killed her, Bolingbrook police said.

The driver who hit her was a 37-year-old Woodridge man, police said.

He suffered minor injuries in the incident.

An autopsy showed Cawthon had suffered multiple injuries, the Will County Coroner's Office said.

Roadways in the area were closed throughout the Wednesday morning rush hour for an investigation, and reopened just before 9 a.m.

The Bolingbrook Police Department is investigating the incident.