South Loop crash: FedEx driver cited after hitting, killing 72-year-old woman, Chicago police say

A FedEx driver was cited after hitting and killing Marsha Frankel, who was crossing a South Loop street with her walker, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 22-year-old man who was driving a FedEx truck that hit and killed a 72-year-old woman in Chicago's South Loop Monday has been cited, Chicago police said.

The driver, who CPD did not name, was cited for failing to exercise due care for pedestrians.

Chicago officials said a woman died after being struck by a FedEx truck in the South Loop Monday afternoon.

Police said that just after 2:20 p.m., a box truck driving west was about to turn north onto Wabash Avenue at the 1100-block of South Wabash. At the same time, a woman was crossing the street west to east in the crosswalk.

A witness told ABC7 Chicago she was using a walker as she crossed the street. The truck hit the woman, and she was caught under the vehicle.

"She was underneath, and I couldn't hold myself. I got sick, so I - and then, I called 911," witness Carmelita Caldwell said.

Marsha Frankel was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, who officials initially said was 31, was given a breathalyzer on the scene.

FedEx previously released a statement saying it was cooperating fully with authorities.