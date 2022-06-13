tony awards

Chicago native Jennifer Hudson joins elite league of EGOT winners with Tony win

Jennifer Hudson Emmy win was for 'Baba Yaga'; she's a 2-time Grammy winner
By CNN
Jennifer Hudson Tony Awards: Chicago native achieves EGOT status

NEW YORK -- Jennifer Hudson just achieved EGOT status.

The 40-year-old actress and singer from Chicago took home her first Tony award Sunday night, CNN reported.

It's the final trophy she needed to complete the quartet: That's EGOT for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

The final jewel in her crown is thanks to "A Strange Loop," which she produced.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson talks about her role as Aretha Franklin in 'Respect'

It took home best musical.

Her Oscar was for the 2007 movie, "Dreamgirls."

She's actually a two-time Grammy winner, but she got her first one for her 2009 self-titled album.

And her daytime Emmy came last year for the animated short "Baba Yaga," which she co-produced and lent her voice to.
