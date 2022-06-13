Chicago native Jennifer Hudson joins elite league of EGOT winners with Tony win

NEW YORK -- Jennifer Hudson just achieved EGOT status.
The 40-year-old actress and singer from Chicago took home her first Tony award Sunday night, CNN reported.
It's the final trophy she needed to complete the quartet: That's EGOT for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
The final jewel in her crown is thanks to "A Strange Loop," which she produced.
It took home best musical.
Her Oscar was for the 2007 movie, "Dreamgirls."
She's actually a two-time Grammy winner, but she got her first one for her 2009 self-titled album.
And her daytime Emmy came last year for the animated short "Baba Yaga," which she co-produced and lent her voice to.
