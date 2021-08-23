Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., wife 'responding positively to treatment' while hospitalized with COVID

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Theafter recently testing positive, according to the family.According to a statement authorized by their son Jonathan Jackson on Saturday, the couple is currently at Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital."My mom is 78 and my dad approaching 80. God bless," their son Jonathan said.Jonathan shared an update on his parent's condition Sunday with ABC7."She had been real lethargic with flu-like symptoms [and] went to the hospital Friday," he said. "Then it was diagnosed that she and my dad both had contracted COVID."According to the family, the couple is now resting comfortably and responding positively to treatment."She is having some oxygen, but is able to function and breathe on her own without a respirator," Jonathan said. "Nothing severe. Because of her age and her current health, it is more challenging."The Reverend was fully vaccinated back in January after receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Roseland Community Hospital. However, the family said his wife was not vaccinated.Jackson Sr. was also diagnosed with Parkinson's back in 2017."These 5-7 days are the most critical," Jonathan said.On Sunday, a virtual prayer circle was held with church leaders from across Chicago."None of us expected to be at this moment, but as Rev. Jackson often says, 'the ground is no place for a champion and we know we must rise to the occasion,'" said Janette Wilson with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition."We have walked with them, we have prayed with them and we have laughed with them, and we embrace them at this very hour," added Rev. Otis Moss.The Jackson family knows the battle is not over yet."This is vicious and it can turn quickly, so we are trying to stay upbeat and optimistic. But, I have seen this thing turn on a dime. You really just do not know," Jonathan said.