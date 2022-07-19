Broadway in Chicago

'Jesus Christ Superstar' returns to Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

Masks no longer required but strongly encouraged
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Cast of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' join ABC7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rock, dance and theater come together in the return of "Jesus Christ Superstar," which opens Tuesday night and runs through July 31 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

The musical follows a series of extraordinary events during the final weeks Jesus' life through the eyes of Judas.

RELATED | Broadway in Chicago producer discusses preparations for a new show

Aaron Lavigne, who plays Jesus, said the musical can cater to a wide-ranging audience.

"I think it appeals to a wide landscape of people," Lavigne said. "I think that if you're a person of faith, you got it, checks that box. I think that if you're a person looking for an amazing rock concert, checks that box. I think that if you're looking for some honest, great storytelling, checks that box as well."

Though the storyline is based along the life of Jesus, Omar Lopez-Cepero said that playing the perceived villain was a unique challenge.

"What's brilliant about what Tim Rice and Lloyd Webber did was tell this story from a different perspective," Lopez-Cepero said. "The key when playing a character that villainized, or seen as a bad character, is trying to play them as righteous as you possibly can."

"Jesus Christ Superstar" made its Broadway debut in 1971, but the show currently is very different.

"It has a lot of updates. The costumes, the lighting have been elevated a bit," Lavigne said.

While some things have changed, the music is still playing homage to its roots.

EMBED More News Videos

Broadway in Chicago announced it would be lifting its mask mandate but is still encouraging people to wear a mask to all performances.



"As far as the music goes, it kind of harkens back to the original Brown album," Lavigne said. "The one that came out 50 years ago and won a Grammy for Album of the Year."

"Jesus Christ Superstar," opens at the Cadillac Palace Theatre Tuesday night and runs through July 31. For tickets and showtimes visit Broadway in Chicago's website.

Attendees are not require to wear a mask at showings, but are still encouraged to do so.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopentertainmentmusicalbroadway in chicagobroadway
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROADWAY IN CHICAGO
Elton John talks 'Devil Wears Prada' musical premiering in Chicago
'My Fair Lady' comes to Chicago
'To Kill a Mockingbird' actress talks about Chicago Broadway role
Broadway in Chicago producer discusses preparations for a new show
TOP STORIES
NASCAR schedule could include downtown Chicago races
Chuck Goudie: Words from 15 years ago that especially matter today
Methanol in blood of 21 teens who died in South African tavern
Sesame Place apologizes after mom shares video of daughters at parade
Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19
Man working on 'Law and Order' shot and killed in New York City
Lightfoot hints at veto if Council raises threshold for speed cameras
Show More
Past redlining in real estate linked to Cook County abandoned property
2 found shot dead in Streeterville condo complex
Massive fire destroys Shorewood farm supply store
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty in Parkland shooter trial
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy, breezy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News