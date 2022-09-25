Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials

Michigan police found a Detroit radio news anchor killed and his kids hurt in Chesterfield, MI. Jim Matthews was a radio host for WWJ.

CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (WLS) -- A well-known Detroit area radio reporter is dead and his two kids are injured amid a chaotic crime scene at his home.

Police said they found a 35-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl stabbed and injured outside a condo in Chesterfield, Michigan.

Inside the condo, they found the body of 57-year-old Jim Matthews and a 10-year-old boy who'd been badly beaten. Investigators said the suspected killer was still in the house, but had overdosed and was suffering from self-inflicted wounds.

Neighbors said the suspect lived across the street. Matthews had just worked the overnight anchor shift at Detroit's WWJ.