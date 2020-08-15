Former Illinois Gov. James 'Big Jim' Thompson dead at 84

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6371888" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard served as Governor Jim Thompson's top aide.

On behalf of the entire state of Illinois, MK and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Governor Jim Thompson.



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson is dead at 84.His family told ABC 7 Chicago he was going through rehabilitation at Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Streeterville when he suddenly was stricken and died Friday evening at age 84.The Republican was Illinois' longest-serving governor and has been dubbed a "titan" in the history of state government.Affectionately known as "Big Jim," the native Chicagoan was elected for four consecutive terms and served from 1977 to 1991.Thompson notably helped keep the White Sox Chicago's South Side team, instead of moving to Florida, by building a new stadiumHe also led the state through a recession.Prior to becoming governor, he worked in the Cook County state's attorney's office and was appointed by President Richard Nixon to serve as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.As a federal prosecutor, Thompson worked to convict former Illinois Gov. Otto Kerner. And after serving the post himself, Thompson tried to keep his friend and former republican Gov. George Ryan out of prison.After leaving office, he joined the Chicago law firm Winston & Strawn. In 1993, he became chairman of the firm.RTA Chairman and former state Sen. Kirk Dillard served as Thompson's top aide."There's no man in the history of Illinois that ever was a mentor or created spots and began careers," said Dillard. "Jim Thompson launched the careers of so many of us. We lost a great governor, great man, great gentleman. In these turbulent times, Thompson's politics was very different. He worked with everyone."Gov. JB Pritzker released the following statement.Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said, "It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of former Governor James R. Thompson. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this time of sorrow. Thompson was a powerful man of vast influence, yet he possessed a common touch and was known to many as simply, 'Big Jim.' As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, he will be remembered as a hard-working man who dedicated his life to public service, and who always wanted the best for the people of Illinois. Thank you, Governor Thompson for your service to the state of Illinois."Thompson's cause of death is not immediately known.He is survived by his wife Jayne, his daughter Samantha and a 4-year-old granddaughter.The family released the following statement:Jim Prescott, a family spokesman, said, "there are three parts, the policy, the politics, and the process, and he was the best at all of them. Larger-than-life career as governor, intensely devoted not just to the state but also to his family, that was reflected in everything he did, personally and private."Prescott said during Thompson's rehabilitation "his heart gave out."Thompson is remembered as a fiscal conservative but otherwise a moderate republican, and a champion of the state where he was born and raised.