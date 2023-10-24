John Malkovich and Aleksey Igudesman spoke with ABC7 about "The Music Critic," which will be performed at the Chicago Theatre this week.

'The Music Critic' at Chicago Theatre shows how some of the greatest artists got scorching reviews

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois native John Malkovich launched his career at Steppenwolf Theatre, and you can see him at the Chicago Theatre on Thursday night.

"The Music Critic" shows how some of the greatest artists of all time got scorching reviews. Malkovich and the creator told ABC7 about the fascinating and witty production.

Aleksey Igudesman is an acclaimed classical musician who came up with the idea. He joined Malkovich in the piece, presenting "critics versus creators."

"Basically, it's essentially a show about some of the most horrific, horrible, tragically bad reviews about some of the greatest music ever written," Igudesman said.

The music of Debussy has the attractiveness of a pretty tubercular maiden.

"I started out working professionally in Chicago, and without a number of critics in Chicago, we never would have survived, let alone become successful," Malkovich said. "Certainly, Chicago is where I learned to ply my trade. I take its lessons with me, of course, everywhere and every project I touch."

The show even includes a scathing review of a Malkovich performance:

"Send him back to Chicago to the Steppenwolf Theatre, where he began his career and make him study modern theatre once more.



In the recent years, there has not been one respectable theatre production this overestimated Malkovich has been in. He simply grabs his suitcase, and travels from town to town, hiding behind the name 'Malkovich.'"

Igudesman offered a message for people to get from the piece.

"Don't take yourself so seriously. Having the humor about that, and about yourself is going to save you in the end," Igudesman said.

"Put your oar back in the water, and keep rowing," Malkovich added.

Malkovich in "The Music Critic" is at the Chicago Theatre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. He's hoping all his fans will come out and welcome him home.