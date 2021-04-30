Joliet Catholic school teacher fired, charged with grooming after video leads to investigation

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Catholic school teacher in the southwest suburbs has been charged after a video surfaced showing him 'engaged in inappropriate communication with a minor."Jeremy M. Hylka was charged with traveling to meet a child and grooming, according to Joliet police.Police said on Wednesday they were alerted to a Snapchat video they said showed inappropriate contact between an adult and a minor. They found that minor and interviewed them, and were given more video and text messages from the minor's Snapchat showing further inappropriate behavior, Joliet police said.Joliet police said the material was vetted and validated before multiple felony charges were filed by the Will County State's Attorney.An arrest warrant was issued for him Wednesday, but Hylka is not currently in custody. Police said they are actively searching for hi,.Hylka worked at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Lockport, Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet and the Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet at the time of his arrest.He spent 20 years as a teacher at Joliet Catholic Academy, who said in a statement that in June 2020 they were made aware of online allegations against Hylka. JCA said they immediately notified Joliet police and worked with the Diocese regarding the investigation.JCA officials said Hylka was put on leave and subsequently resigned as a result.In a statement, the diocese said Hylka is prohibited from working or volunteering for any diocesan school or parish, and that it had received information from various sources concerning alleged inappropriate communications with a minor."The diocese, the school and the parishes remain committed to a safe environment for all children under our care," the statement said.Joliet police are encouraging any other victims to come forward.Joliet police were expected to provide additional details at a news conference later Friday.