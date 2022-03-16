fatal crash

Fiery crash in Joliet leaves 1 dead, another injured after car rear-ended, forced into tree

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A fiery crash in Joliet has left one person dead and another injured.

The crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday near Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue, according to police.

Police said a 46-year-old woman driving a crossover sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on Glenwood Ave. in the inside lane at a high rate of speed. As she approached the intersection of Springfield Ave, she struck the back of a sedan that was stopped at a red light. The impact forced the vehicle into a tree on the north side of the intersection before it burst into flames, according to a preliminary investigation.

Responding officers tried to render aid to the driver in the sedan, but they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The driver of the sedan has not yet been identified.

The woman driver was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.
