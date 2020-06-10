Politics

Joliet mayor says he will not step down after confrontation with protester, accused of using 'excessive force'

In a video posted on YouTube, the mayor appears to grab a man and throw him to the ground.
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital News
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet's mayor said he will not step down after a confrontation with a protester a little over a week ago.

The incident involving Mayor Bob O'Dekirk was caught on video.

In a video posted on YouTube, Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk appears to grab a man and throw him to the ground.



In a video posted on YouTube, the mayor appears to grab a man and throw him to the ground.

In a statement, O'Dekirk, who is a former police officer, said he was "confronted by a rioter then attacked." He is a former police officer and said he used "standard police tactics" to immobilize the man.

Attorneys for the brothers involved said the attack on their clients was unprovoked, and the mayor used excessive force.

"They were not engaging in any type of activity other than protesting," said attorney Michael Baker.
