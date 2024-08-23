Motorcyclist killed in Joliet crash: police

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a south suburban crash on Thursday evening, police said.

Joliet police said the crash happened at the intersection of North Larkin and Ingalls avenues just before 7 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 23-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on North Larkin Avenue at Ingalls Avenue, waiting to turn left toward westbound Ingalls Avenue.

The Toyota's driver started turning left and collided into a Harley Davidson XL1200 motorcycle, which was heading southbound on North Larkin Avenue, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old Joliet man, was thrown to the ground. The Joliet Fire Department transported him to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Toyota's driver was not injured.

The roadway remained closed for several hours as the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit reconstructed the scene. This crash remains under investigation.

Police asked anyone with video footage or information to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.