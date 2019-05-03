Joliet police looking for person of interest in murder in Denny's parking lot

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police released pictures and a video of a woman they call a person of interest in a murder.Police said the homicide happened in the parking lot of the Denny's Restaurant at 2531 Plainfield Road on April 30. Police said the woman was seen talking to the victim in the restaurant lobby shortly before the shooting.The woman is described as a white woman between the ages of 18 and 30. She was captured on surveillance video inside the restaurant.If you have any information on this case, contact Joliet Police Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020 or Detective Jose Martinez at 815-724-3383.If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-323-6734.