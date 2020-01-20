Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn Officer Charles Schauer

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Berwyn Police Department is in mourning after the death of Officer Charles Schauer in a crash Sunday morning and a Joliet police officer he was with has been charged with DUI.Purple bunting now hangs at the Berwyn Police Department Monday morning.Officer Schauer was a passenger in a 2019 Dodge Durango which slammed into a box truck on I-55 just north of US Route 30 in southwest suburban Plainfield at around 6 a.m. The 33-year-old from Glen Ellyn was off duty when he was killed.Illinois State Police said 35-year-old Erin Zilka was driving the Durango that Schauer was riding in.Zilka was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and she was charged with driving under the influence. The Will County State's Attorney's Office said that Zilka is a Joliet police officer and she was charged with misdemeanor DUI.Schauer was a 10-year veteran of the Berwyn Police Department. He is being remembered as an outstanding officer and the mayor of Berwyn is asking for thoughts and prayers as people cope with Schauer's death.Illinois State Police are investigating the accident.