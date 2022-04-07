Joliet police officer shoots armed man after traffic stop, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot by a Joliet police officer Wednesday night after authorities said he fled a traffic stop and refused to drop a gun.

The shooting took place at about 11:12 p.m. in the 100-block of Linden Avenue, police said. A passenger armed with a handgun fled from a vehicle after a traffic stop, police said.

An officer caught up with the passenger and ordered him multiple times to drop the gun, police said. After the man refused, police said the officer fired and struck the man.

After being shot, police said the man continued to run and was located after trying to hide from officers.

The man was transported to a hospital and his condition is not known, police said. A handgun was recovered from the scene, police said.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was immediately notified to conduct the investigation of the shooting.

