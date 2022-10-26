Metra service suspended on 2 lines after train hits pedestrian in Joliet

Service on 2 Metra lines is suspended after a pedestrian was hit by a train on Jefferson Street in Joliet, officials say.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Service on two Metra lines is suspended Wednesday morning after two freight trains hit a pedestrian in Joliet, officials said.

The first train on the CSX rail line hit the individual just after 3:35 a.m. at 90 E. Jefferson St., officials said.

Then another freight train came through the area and couldn't stop in time.

Rock Island main line service is temporarily suspended at Joliet; minimal Rock Island service will operate from New Lenox, Metra tweeted just before 5 a.m.

Heritage Corridor main line train service is also temporarily suspended, the commuter rail tweeted about the same time.

