<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4773951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEOS: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting (1 of 6)

Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting

Three Chicago police officers are accused of covering up details of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.