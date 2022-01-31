bomb threat

Judson University cancels classes amid Elgin police bomb threat investigation on campus

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Christian university in west suburban Elgin canceled classes Monday after police said they were investigating a bomb threat on campus.

Judson University said in a tweet about 8:45 a.m. that Elgin police were looking into the threat, and all classes and chapel until 5 p.m. were canceled.



The campus is also closed to guests and visitors, the school said.

RELATED: Virginia parent threatens to bring guns to school over masks: 'Loaded and ready'

About an hour earlier, the university had tweeted that they were aware of a "non-specific threat to campus," and Elgin police were present.

The evangelical Christian school is located on 1151 N. State St. in Elgin.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elginbomb squadbomb threatcollege
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOMB THREAT
Who placed the pipe bombs the night before the Capitol attack?
TikTok school shooting threat unfounded, no violence materializes
School shooting, bombing threats circulate on social media
Bridge between US, Canada shut down for hours after explosives found
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather forecast calls for more snow, Winter Storm Watch
Unsealed affidavit reveals FBG Duck killers' alleged plan
Man charged in Niles cold case dies at hospital, sheriff's office says
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
Woman, 31, ID'd as person who died in CPD custody
WATCH: Florida man opens fire in I-95 road rage shooting
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Cause of death revealed after missing Forest View woman found dead
Synagogue, Jewish school vandalized on North Side
Tax tips: Claiming stimulus check on 2021 return
Bears to introduce new head coach Eberflus, GM Poles
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, milder Monday
More TOP STORIES News