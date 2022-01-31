Judson University cancels classes amid Elgin police bomb threat investigation on campus

The Elgin Police Department has announced its investigation of a bomb-threat on campus. Due to this ongoing investigation, Judson is closing its campus to guests and visitors to reduce traffic on campus. As of now, chapel and all day classes until 5 p.m. are cancelled. — Judson University (@JudsonU) January 31, 2022

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Christian university in west suburban Elgin canceled classes Monday after police said they were investigating a bomb threat on campus.Judson University said in a tweet about 8:45 a.m. that Elgin police were looking into the threat, and all classes and chapel until 5 p.m. were canceled.The campus is also closed to guests and visitors, the school said.About an hour earlier, the university had tweeted that they were aware of a "non-specific threat to campus," and Elgin police were present.The evangelical Christian school is located on 1151 N. State St. in Elgin.