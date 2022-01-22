Virginia parent threatens to bring guns to school over masks: 'Loaded and ready'

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WLS) -- A meeting between parents and a Virginia school district turn dangerous during a parent's statement.The Page County school board voted in favor of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order, making masks a choice for students.During the public comment period, Amelia King made a perceived threat."No mask mandates," King said. "My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. That's not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready."The Luray Police Department charged King with a violation of "Oral Threat While on School Property." King said she did not mean she would show up to the school with a gun and apologized. Page County schools released a statement saying they do not condone King's behavior.