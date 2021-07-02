citizenship

Nearly 200 to become naturalized citizens in Wrigley Field ceremony in honor of 4th of July

Gov. Pritzker attending event
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Wrigley Field is about to become the most visible indicator that the city is fully reopened. The Cubs are calling it Opening Day 2.0.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Almost 200 people from 45 countries will become naturalized citizens Friday morning in an event at Wrigley Field.

Gov. JB Pritzker will attend the 11 a.m. event, in which 175 will become U.S. citizens, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release Friday morning.

District Judge John Z. Lee will administer the Oath of Allegiance. The ceremony is being held in honor of Independence Day.

Students, staff celebrate cafeteria manager who passed US citizenship test

This is the first time Wrigley Field has been used for a naturalization ceremony.

USCIS naturalized approximately 625,000 people in fiscal year 2020, the agency said.

More than seven million people have applied online for immigration benefits. To file online, applicants must first create a USCIS online account at https://myaccount.uscis.gov/users/sign_up.
