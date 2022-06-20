juneteenth

Juneteenth 2022 events continue Monday across Chicago

Juneteenth federal holiday since last year
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrations continue Monday for Juneteenth, the federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

Since it fell on a Sunday, it's being observed Monday across the country.

St. Sabina Church kicked off its Juneteenth festivities and Chance the Rapper is to perform at the DuSable Museum.



There are so many local events happening.

One at the Field Museum will get underway at 10 a.m.

The Field Museum will celebrate Juneteenth with a series of events and a free day for local residents.

Chicago native Chance the Rapper is hosting the event that is filled with something for the entire family.



The day will begin with a formal presentation, and programming will highlight connections between the 1893 World's Fair and historical Black figures.

The National Pullman Porter Museum is also hosting a Juneteenth community celebration at the museum at 817 104th St.

Festivities will kick off with a parade and walk that begins at Gately Stadium Park at 9 a.m., which will end at the museum entrance, followed by a festival, which will take place on the museum grounds.

Meanwhile, celebrations Sunday played out at the DuSable Museum.

"I don't think a lot of people knew about Juneteenth in general, but now that the awareness is out there and the whole positivity as far as the African American experience, and how much contribution that African Americans have done to this country as a whole, it's just good to finally recognize it," said Greg Shuford, who lives in Hyde park.

Other events Sunday included the recognition of Black fathers, which was highlighted in South Shore at a cookout hosted by the group "Real Men Cook."

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people of color in Texas were finally told they were free.

The governor will also host an event at Kenwood Academy High School Monday morning.

That will get underway at 10:30 a.m.
