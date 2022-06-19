cooking

Chicago Real Men Cook event returns for Father's Day, Juneteenth

Father's Day 2022 falls on Sunday, June 19
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Real Men Cook 2022 returns for Father's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Real Men Cook is a fun-filled food-tasting family celebration starring men, fathers and father figures, professional chefs and just dads doing something special in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

African American male organizations are being recognized from TikTok successes to mentoring and fatherhood.

RELATED: Juneteenth holiday federally recognized thanks in part to 95-year-old Opal Lee

The nonprofit Real Men Charities Inc. has kept Real Men Cook going for 33 years, and it started in Chicago. Juneteenth is also celebrated this weekend, and Black fatherhood will take the No. 1 position on Sunday, June 19 for the event.

The event is filled with conversation and inclusion about the "Real Men" in people's lives, past or present -- fathers, brothers, uncles, teachers, coaches and pastors.

If you go:


- 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Quarry Event Center, located at 2423 E. 75th St.
- Adults: $25 includes food sampling for two hours, music, activities for children and "Real Men" serving.
- Children: $10 all of the above for children under 12 years of age

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
