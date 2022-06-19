Chicago Real Men Cook event returns for Father's Day, Juneteenth

African American male organizations are being recognized from TikTok successes to mentoring and fatherhood.
The nonprofit Real Men Charities Inc. has kept Real Men Cook going for 33 years, and it started in Chicago. Juneteenth is also celebrated this weekend, and Black fatherhood will take the No. 1 position on Sunday, June 19 for the event.
The event is filled with conversation and inclusion about the "Real Men" in people's lives, past or present -- fathers, brothers, uncles, teachers, coaches and pastors.
If you go:
- 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Quarry Event Center, located at 2423 E. 75th St.
- Adults: $25 includes food sampling for two hours, music, activities for children and "Real Men" serving.
- Children: $10 all of the above for children under 12 years of age
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.