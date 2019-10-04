Jury finds accomplice guilty of first degree murder in fatal shooting of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Corey Morgan was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury Friday in the shooting death of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.

On Thursday, a separate jury convicted the gunman, Dwright Boone-Doty, in Lee's murder.

Prosecutors convinced the jury Dwright Boone-Doty lured Tyshawn Lee into an alley with a basketball with the intention of murdering him in November 2015 in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. In less than two hours, the jury came back with a guilty verdict.

Morgan's jury also deliberated for several hours Thursday, but deliberations continued Friday morning.

Morgan is also standing trial for the nine year old's murder. Prosecutors said that Boone-Doty shot the boy at close range, while Morgan watched in a nearby getaway car with a third man who has already pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors said Morgan planned Lee's murder, drove the car to the scene, and then tried to cover up evidence.

RELATED: 'One of the most disturbing things I've seen': Witnesses describe finding 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee's body

"We are pleased with the outcome of this case, knowing that the individuals responsible for this heinous, retaliatory attack on a young boy are being held accountable. We also thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful deliberation and service," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement. "We hope that these verdicts bring some measure of closure and peace for the family of Tyshawn Lee, whom we will never forget."

Prosecutors claimed that Boone-Doty and Morgan targeted Tyshawn as part of an escalating gang feud. They allegedly believed a gang linked to the boy's father was responsible for killing Morgan's brother a few weeks earlier and wounding his mother, according to prosecutors.

Morgan and Boone-Doty are standing trial together with two separate juries and two sets of attorneys. Prosecutors presented one case against both defendants.

Jurors heard 12 days of testimony from eyewitnesses who saw the men playing basketball with Tyshawn in Dawes Park. Prosecutors also presented DNA evidence and in Boone-Doty's case, a confession made to another inmate who was wearing a wire at the Cook County Jail.

Morgan's attorneys presented evidence that police improperly presented some of the photo lineups to eyewitnesses.

Morgan's jury also deliberated for several hours Thursday before stopping for the night and being sent home.The second jury is sequestered and set to continue deliberations at 9:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamtrialchicago shootingmurdergang violencefatal shootingtyshawn leeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Prosecution rests in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Former Gangster Disciple testifies at trial for murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
Trial to get underway Tuesday for men accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Man who illegally bought gun that killed 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee gets 4 years in prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Judge in Smollett case rules on possible conflict of interest
Only person ever sentenced in murder of 'Candy Lady' Helen Brach talks to I-Team
2 ID'd in car jammed underneath semi in deadly crash in Gary
10 charged with distributing drugs from Texas to Chicago
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Colombian drug smugglers use cocaine blocks as floating rafts
Chicago baker recreates Amsterdam cookie
Show More
Kim Kardashian tweets support for 'Making a Murderer' subject Brendan Dassey
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Mom of 4 accused of trying to kill kids by crashing into tree
Complaint filed against judge who gave Bible to Amber Guyger
More TOP STORIES News