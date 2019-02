EMBED >More News Videos A New York Post reporter said they found an empty hot sauce bottle which was partially filled with a liquid that smelled like bleach near the location where "Empire" actor Jussie S

A representative for Jussie Smollett issued a statement Tuesday afternoon after the "Empire" actor submitted his phone records from the night he was allegedly attacked in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.The records that Smollett provided were "limited and heavily redacted," police said late Monday, hours after receiving them. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said: "Detectives may be following up with him to request additional data to corroborate the investigative timeline.The statement from Smollett's rep, Chris Bastardi, of Sunshine Sachs, read:It's been more than two weeks since the actor told police two masked men beat him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs in Streeterville. Detectives have been unable to locate any surveillance video of the attack.As rumors of a hoax swirl on social media Smollett's representatives said, "Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie's account of what happened that night consistent and credible. Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim."No one was in custody Monday.Prior to the attack on Jan. 22, Smollett had received a letter threat sent to the FOX studio in Chicago which had threatening language and was laced with powdery substance, likely Tylenol. The FBI is investigating that threat.In "Empire," Smollett plays Jamal Lyon, who is gay. In real life, Smollett has also come out as gay. He has been on the FOX show since 2015.Police previously released surveillance photos of two possible persons of interest.Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation should call Area Central at 312-747-8382. Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.cpdtip.com