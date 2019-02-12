CHICAGO (WLS) --A representative for Jussie Smollett issued a statement Tuesday afternoon after the "Empire" actor submitted his phone records from the night he was allegedly attacked in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.
The records that Smollett provided were "limited and heavily redacted," police said late Monday, hours after receiving them. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said: "Detectives may be following up with him to request additional data to corroborate the investigative timeline.
WATCH: Bottle that smelled like bleach found near Smollett attack location
The statement from Smollett's rep, Chris Bastardi, of Sunshine Sachs, read:
Download the ABC7 Chicago News App
"Jussie is the victim here, which has been stated by the Superintendent of Police. Jussie has voluntarily provided his phone records from within an hour of the attack and given multiple statements to police. Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie's account of what happened that night consistent and credible. Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim. We are continuing to work closely with the Chicago PD and remain confident that they will find Jussie's attackers and bring them to justice.
"Any redacted information was intended to protect the privacy of personal contacts or high-profile individuals not relevant to the attack.
"Chicago Police have not told us that they are rejecting any records, nor have they expressed concerns about the records to us. Therefore, we don't feel compelled to be bated into responding to uncorroborated press reports. We are dealing directly with the Chicago Police Department."
It's been more than two weeks since the actor told police two masked men beat him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs in Streeterville. Detectives have been unable to locate any surveillance video of the attack.
RELATED: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report attack, Chicago police incident report says
As rumors of a hoax swirl on social media Smollett's representatives said, "Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie's account of what happened that night consistent and credible. Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim."
No one was in custody Monday.
RELATED: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett attacked in Chicago in possible hate crime, police say
Prior to the attack on Jan. 22, Smollett had received a letter threat sent to the FOX studio in Chicago which had threatening language and was laced with powdery substance, likely Tylenol. The FBI is investigating that threat.
In "Empire," Smollett plays Jamal Lyon, who is gay. In real life, Smollett has also come out as gay. He has been on the FOX show since 2015.
Police previously released surveillance photos of two possible persons of interest.
RELATED: Surveillance video shows potential persons of interest in Jussie Smollett attack, police say
Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation should call Area Central at 312-747-8382. Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.cpdtip.com.