chicago proud

Chicago pie shop cooks up fun in baking videos for kids

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman is working to spread the love, one pie crust at a time.

Justice of the Pies is a Chicago bakery that specializes in sweet and savory pies, quiches and tarts. Maya-Camille Broussard founded the business in 2014 in memory of her late father, Steve Broussard.

"I like to say that we are a social mission, in a culinary art form," she said.

Justice of the Pies has its own signature workshop called the "I Knead Love Workshop," which teaches kids basic culinary skills and educates them about nutrition. More than 100 kids from low-income communities have participated in the workshop, and Broussard recognizes that they still "knead love" - perhaps more than ever - amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"What I started doing was creating videos that I can post online so that the kids can watch it at home and hopefully practice some of the recipes that I'll be teaching them," she said. "This is the perfect opportunity for kids to become more self-reliant in terms of what they eat and how they sustain their bodies."

Broussard is also considering assembling ingredient kits that you could order for contactless delivery so you can bake along with her during a future test kitchen.

"This is the perfect time to do the things you never had time for that you can finally do," she said. "Baking is an act of love, when you share recipes and when you share techniques with those in your family. I'm happy to have that love."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagocoronavirusbakingchicago proudcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakwindy city livecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Park Ridge residents beat boredom with 'Park Ridge-opoly'
Staff move into Hyde Park retirement facility to support residents
Bucktown stationery studio helps couples impacted by COVID-19
PAWS Chicago launches COVID-19 temporary pet foster program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News