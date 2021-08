KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting has occurred near the Kankakee County Courthouse Thursday morning, the county sheriff said.City officials had reported there was an active shooter. The Kankakee County Sheriff later announced that the scene was secure.The City of Kankakee said to avoid the area near the courthouse, located at 450 East Court Street.Kankakee announced that is is closing city buildings as a precaution. All Kankakee School District 111 schools are on lockdown as a precaution.