Police identify 2 of 3 men found dead after apparent shooting in Kankakee

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two of the three men found apparently shot to death in a home in Kankakee Wednesday have been identified.

Kankakee police said late Wednesday night that Kyle M. Washington, 25, of Kankakee; Deontay M. Tyler, 24, of Kankakee; and a 27-year-old Kankakee man were killed. The family of the third man has not yet been notified of his death, so his identity had not yet been publicly released as of early Thursday.

Investigators said a relative called police about 2 p.m. Wednesday after going to a two-flat home in the 600-block of West Merchant Street Wednesday afternoon and finding the three men dead inside the upstairs apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.

Responding officers then called for backup.

"Our officers secured the scene today and we did not enter the house until we knew that Illinois State Police took over the investigation," said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

RELATED: 4 men charged after 53 migrants were found dead in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says

Investigators believe a shooting happened sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Kankakee police then requested the help of Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

"There needs to be justice. We need justice served for the crimes that were committed in that house," said Banicka Moore, an aunt of one of the victims. "What I'm feeling now is confused."

Friends and relatives of at least one of the men who lived in the home said the victim was 24 and well-liked.

"He was a good kid. He was a great basketball player. He was a real athletic kid. I don't understand what all this is about," said a friend who asked to only be identified as Margarita.

No one seems to know what happened in the home, or who killed the men.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Kankakee police at 815-933-0426.

