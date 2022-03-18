Val and Ryan talk latest on Kanye West drama, Mike Tyson marijuana gummies

Pour Moi Skincare

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11661867" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pour Moi is offering Chicago-specific skin care.

Oak & Heir

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11661877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woodworking elective became an heirloom restoration company for one Oak Park native.

Spend or Save

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11661895" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what to spend your money on right now.

DraftKings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11661901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what to know about March Madness so far from DraftKings.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val recaps her recent vacation!Ryan fills Val in on the latest Kanye West drama missed while she was gone. And Mike Tyson is now selling a new line of cannabis gummies shaped like a bitten ear!Spring is just around the corner here in Chicago! With the change in seasons comes the need for a change in your skincare routine! Pour Moi Skincare recently did an independent consumer study, where 100% of customers say Pour Moi products made their skin look more youthful, hydrated and even toned."I noticed a difference right away. Skin looks healthy and clear. Received compliments from friends who didn't know I switched my routine. Definitely a must try! You won't regret it," Chicago customer Jasmina said.Pour Moi Skincare is offering "Windy City Weekend" viewers a special offer on their Smart Spring Kit for just $89 + free shipping! These products have a retail value of $185. This three-step rotating system helps keep your skin healthy and hydrated in Chicago weather!CEO of Pour Moi Skincare, Ulli Haslacher, said this deal also includes a Polar Day Cream for cold weather treatment!Offer Good Through: March 31, 2022For more information, visit their websiteor call (909) 243-1456You can also follow them on social media for more on their products and updates.Instagram:Facebook:A middle school woodworking elective turned into an heirloom restoration company. Oak Park native Chanelle Moragne stepped away from event planning to launch her own business, "Oak and Heir."From cabinets to tables to armoires, she can see the potential in the antique furniture she receives to resurrect them into beautiful showpieces. And for her, it's all about restoring the beauty in furniture and using it to help people connect with their loved ones."It's all about building that personal connection," Moragne said. "I think once you connect with people, you can give them exactly what they want in terms of furniture."Ben Affleck is the star of a new thriller about a husband who allows his wife to have affairs to avoid a divorce.In the new Hulu series, "Life & Beth," Amy Schumer plays a successful woman in a long-term relationship and steady career, but still finds herself questioning her decisions.In "The Outfit," Oscar winner Mark Rylance plays a British tailor who has relocated to Chicago in the 1950s and gets tangled up with the mob.March Madness is underway and plenty of brackets are already busted in the NCAA Men's Basketball championship. The tournament also sees an influx in sports betting. The process of placing a wager on your favorite team is a little easier now in Illinois, and Julian Edlow, sports betting analyst for DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook, stopped by "Windy City Weekend" to fill us in.Edlow admitted his bracket was busted when No. 15 Saint Peter's upset No. 2 Kentucky on Thursday night."I had Kentucky go into the championship game and poof they are gone," he said.Today, Edlow likes two upsets on the bracket: No. 11 Virginia Tech and No. 14 Colgate."The Virginia Tech game is much closer to pick em, They're playing really well. They get a Texas team that's been a huge disappointment this season. So that one you know an upset as an 11 six but not necessarily in terms of what the odds makers are projecting. The other one, Colgate getting seven and a half points against Wisconsin, is a little different. Colgate was a trendy pick last year against Arkansas in the tournament but couldn't quite get there. Different matchups -- slower, more methodical team in Wisconsin. I think they match up better," he said.Download the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook app now, and new customers can bet $5 on any college hoops team to win and get $200 in free bets if they do.Download the app now and sign up with promo code COURT.