Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' headed to Chicago, sold out in less than an hour

The free event is open to the public, but tickets were available starting at 11 a.m. Saturday on Live Nation Chicago, are required to attend.
Sunday Service will be simulcast on Chicago radio stations 107.5 WGCI and 103.5 KISS-FM, and will be livestreamed on https://t.co/O4kjknGwXT.— Live Nation Chicago (@LiveNationIL) September 7, 2019
The event is scheduled to being at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.
Fans unable to attend the "Sunday Service" can listen to the live broadcast on 107.5 WGCI Chicago and 103.5 KISS-FM. The event will also be livestreamed on SundayService.com.