Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' headed to Chicago, sold out in less than an hour

CHICAGO -- Kanye West is bringing his "Sunday Service" to Chicago, and the event sold out in less than an hour of tickets being released to the public Saturday.

The free event is open to the public, but tickets were available starting at 11 a.m. Saturday on Live Nation Chicago, are required to attend.



The event is scheduled to being at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Fans unable to attend the "Sunday Service" can listen to the live broadcast on 107.5 WGCI Chicago and 103.5 KISS-FM. The event will also be livestreamed on SundayService.com.
