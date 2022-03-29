american idol

Katy Perry splits pants in 'American Idol' wardrobe malfunction: 'Can I get some tape?'

EMBED <>More Videos

Katy Perry splits pants in 'American Idol' wardrobe malfunction

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Katy Perry was singing the perfect song for a wardrobe malfunction on "American Idol."

On Monday's episode, Perry performed an impromptu version of her hit song "Teenage Dream" when she bent down in a dance move and split her pants at the seam.

While the audience stared on in shock, Perry asked, "Can I get some tape?"

Crew members patched the area with yellow duct tape after Perry instructed them to "Tape my butt."

RELATED | American Idol Recap: Hollywood Week begins and Katy Perry's wardrobe malfunction

The "American Idol" judge apologized and resumed her seat the table.

Perry saw the humor in the incident, writing on Instagram, "Ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol tonight tune in now for a RIPPING good time."

One fan commented, "Each season you rip your pants," adding a happy emoji.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Watch the next 'American Idol' on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on your local ABC station and the next day on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfunny videotelevisionmusickaty perryamerican idolreality television
AMERICAN IDOL
Idol Recap: Katy Perry's wardrobe malfunction as Hollywood Week begins
Idol Recap: The final auditions
'American Idol' contestant Sir Blayke grew up in Chicago, Hammond
American Idol Recap: Comebacks and Superstar performances
TOP STORIES
Man used hammer to kill 2 men, hold woman for 8 days: prosecutors
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Rally honoring dead Black trans women turns into chaotic scene
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
Father, 47, killed in alleged Wrigleyville robbery, shooting
Biden signs Emmett Till Antilynching Act
Show More
IL reports 1,586 new COVID cases, 20 deaths
IDOC prison guards' trial in deadly inmate beating begins
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
2 officers hurt, 1 suspect shot during East Garfield Park traffic stop
Rideshare driver, 70, carjacked in South Loop
More TOP STORIES News