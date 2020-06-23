Suburban soccer legend Ken Snow dies from coronavirus

He was one of the best soccer players in Illinois history.Teammates at Hoffman Estates High School loved Ken Snow. Opponents, not so much.Former goalie Stan Anderson played at rival Palatine High School."He scored in 47 straight matches, said Anderson. "That's sickening in a great way, that's talent at an uber level."Snow would have turned 50 Tuesday. He was player was found dead Sunday, a victim of COVID-19.As a healthy former athlete, relatives say he was determined to beat it and never went to a hospital for treatment."I kept thinking this can't be right, there must be a mistake," said his cousin Alexis Eckersall.Relatives say they were a close family that spent holidays and vacations together."It was such a shock, it's taking time to absorb, I have so many memories of good times" said another cousin, Ray Eckersall.His former college coach calls Snow the best scorer in school history.A four-time All-American, and two-time national player of the year, Snow led Indiana University to a National championship in 1988. He still holds the scoring record there.John Trask was a teammate, and a friend."Kenny was a special player and a special guy," said Trask.There was no professional outdoor league in the U.S. after Snow finished college. He played indoor before eventually starting a camp for young players with the hope of sharing his passion for the game."It was his mental approach that put him on a different level than everyone else," said Trask.Snow lived in Michigan and his immediate family planned a small memorial service there Tuesday.