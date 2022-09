Several injured after argument at party leads to shooting in unincorporated Yorkville, police say

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people are recovering after a shooting at a party early Saturday morning in unincorporated Yorkville in Kendall County.

Investigators say it appears some party-goers got into an argument and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

At last check, a 21-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Three women were also treated and later released.

So far, no one is in custody.