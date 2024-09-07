Police shut down Kentucky interstate following reports of multiple shot

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, September 7, 2024 11:52PM
LONDON, Ky. -- Police shut down Interstate 75 near London, Kentucky, Saturday evening following reports of an active shooter.

"Numerous persons have been shot near I-75," the Laurel County Sheriff's office said in a statement at 6:36 p.m.

The suspect has not been captured, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington and he urged residents to stay inside and keep avoiding the area.

Further details about the incident weren't immediately revealed.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on X the highway was closed in both directions at exit 49 and that he was monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

