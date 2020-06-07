Northwestern historian Kevin Boyle discusses history of protests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the midst of today's protest and unrest, Northwestern University Professor of American History, Kevin Boyle, discussed the protests of the 1960s.Boyle shared his insight on what can be learned from the protests of the past."It's the most profoundly American of acts, to protest peacefully in this nation," he said.Boyle is an historian of the twentieth century United States, with a particular interest in modern American social movements.Boyle is currently working on a book about extremism and repression in the early twentieth century as well as a narrative history of the 1960s.