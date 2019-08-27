Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announces Code for America partnership to expunge marijuana convictions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5375295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of thousands in Illinois now eligible to expunge marijuana arrests and convictions.

Recreational marijuana will be legal for all adults in Illinois beginning on January 1, 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced Tuesday a partnership with Code for America to expunge the criminal records of people convicted of marijuana charges.When the drug becomes legal across Illinois in January, many people will be eligible for expungement. The partnership with Code for America will use Clear My Record technology to automatically seal tens of thousands of eligible cannabis convictions in Cook County."The technology and innovation made possible through our partnership with Code for America will help us provide broad and equitable conviction relief for tens of thousands of people while ensuring that more of our time and resources can be used to combat violent crime," said Kim Foxx. "This partnership is one of many steps Cook County is taking to leverage technology in order to better serve our community and bring our criminal justice system into the 21st century."Code For America has helped to clear more than 8,000 marijuana convictions in San Francisco. Those convictions can hurt people's chances of finding a job or even housing.Code for America's partnership with Cook County expands our Clear My Record program to a second state and further proves that justice can happen at the scale and speed we know is possible in the digital age," said Jennifer Pahlka, Founder and Executive Director, Code for America. "Thanks to the leadership of State's Attorney Foxx, we'll provide conviction relief expeditiously, at reduced cost, and in bulk in Illinois, and help tens of thousands of individuals get a fresh start. And we'll continue to show that government can work as it should for all people, when we bring government into the 21st century."Foxx has promised to automatically vacate all convictions for under 30 grams of marijuana in Cook County through her office.Those with 30 to 500 gram possession charges will have to petition to have their charges expunged. And non-automatic expungements are not guaranteed, since prosecutors will have the ability to object.