Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announces Code for America partnership to expunge marijuana convictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced Tuesday a partnership with Code for America to expunge the criminal records of people convicted of marijuana charges.

RELATED: After marijuana legalization in Illinois, hundreds of thousands eligible to expunge previous marijuana criminal charges

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of thousands in Illinois now eligible to expunge marijuana arrests and convictions.



When the drug becomes legal across Illinois in January, many people will be eligible for expungement. The partnership with Code for America will use Clear My Record technology to automatically seal tens of thousands of eligible cannabis convictions in Cook County.

"The technology and innovation made possible through our partnership with Code for America will help us provide broad and equitable conviction relief for tens of thousands of people while ensuring that more of our time and resources can be used to combat violent crime," said Kim Foxx. "This partnership is one of many steps Cook County is taking to leverage technology in order to better serve our community and bring our criminal justice system into the 21st century."

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide
EMBED More News Videos

Recreational marijuana will be legal for all adults in Illinois beginning on January 1, 2020.



Code For America has helped to clear more than 8,000 marijuana convictions in San Francisco. Those convictions can hurt people's chances of finding a job or even housing.

Code for America's partnership with Cook County expands our Clear My Record program to a second state and further proves that justice can happen at the scale and speed we know is possible in the digital age," said Jennifer Pahlka, Founder and Executive Director, Code for America. "Thanks to the leadership of State's Attorney Foxx, we'll provide conviction relief expeditiously, at reduced cost, and in bulk in Illinois, and help tens of thousands of individuals get a fresh start. And we'll continue to show that government can work as it should for all people, when we bring government into the 21st century."

Foxx has promised to automatically vacate all convictions for under 30 grams of marijuana in Cook County through her office.

Those with 30 to 500 gram possession charges will have to petition to have their charges expunged. And non-automatic expungements are not guaranteed, since prosecutors will have the ability to object.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocook countymarijuanakim foxx
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Weed Legalization Guide
Illinois marijuana law signed by Pritzker, takes effect January 1, 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in Edgewater attempted robbery
Police investigating possible serial rapist on South Side, 4 women attacked
Woman who played dead while family was killed to take stand
Boy, 14, seen running from burning vehicle with hair on fire in Bronzeville
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Businessman stirs condo controversy in Lakeview by buying 17 units
Show More
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man
Dozens of accusers to speak at hearing after Epstein's death
Lori Loughlin, husband due in court for college admissions scandal
Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor, ending his criminal case
California Assembly OKs medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
More TOP STORIES News