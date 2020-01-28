Politics

Dem presidential candidate Warren endorses Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx for reelection

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced her endorsement of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Tuesday.

Kim Foxx sat down for a one-on-one interview, talking about her regrets and her hopes for the election.



Warren pointed to Foxx's national leadership on criminal justice reform, a news release from Foxx's campaign said.

"When Cook County first elected Kim Foxx to the state attorney's office, it not only gained a seasoned advocate but a champion invested in rethinking the county's approach to criminal justice reform," Warren said.

Foxx said she was honored to have Warren's support.

"Having Sen. Warren's endorsement is a testament to the work we've only just started here in Cook County," she said.

Foxx's opponents, Bob Fioretti, Donna More and Bill Conway continue to draw attention to her decision to drop felony charges against actor Jussie Smollett for his alleged false claim about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by President Donald Trump supporters. Conway also released a new ad Monday, which pointed to the inequity in how his client's case was handled.

Foxx released her own ad the same day, touting her stand against the NRA and Trump's stand on immigration.
