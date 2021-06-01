pet adoption

'Kitten Season' inspires PAWS Chicago summer adoption challenge

Warmer temperatures mark growing kitten population
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

'Kitten Season' inspires PAWS Chicago summer adoption challenge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago has launched a kitten adoption challenge to find homes for 350 kittens this summer.

The arrival of warmer spring temperatures marks the arrival of what's known as kitten season, according to PAWS Chicago which is the city's largest no kill humane organization.

It brings an influx of mother cats and their litters into shelters and an increased risk of euthanasia in open admission shelters, PAWS said.

Starting June 1 through September 30, PAWS is asking the Chicago community to help reach their goal by adopting a pair of kittens.

In addition PAWS said it's seeking temporary foster homes.

A resource guide is also available for anyone who stumbles upon a litter of newly born kittens.

Fore more information on PAWS Chicago Summer Kitten Adoption Challenge CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolittle villagelincoln parksheltercatskittenspet adoption
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
Pet safety tips for Halloween
St. Charles pup voted 'World's Cutest Rescue Dog'
Chicago area animal shelters fill up as pandemic pets are returned
Chicago bird sanctuary needs help after increase in pet dumping
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News