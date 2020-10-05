Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme Halloween-themed doughnuts go on sale Monday

Krispy Kreme's latest specialty batch of doughnuts are a bit frightening but just as delicious as their standard line of treats.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain is celebrating Halloween early with its "Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts," featuring "Frank" Frankenstein, "Wolife" the werewolf and "Drake" the vampire.

The doughnuts go on sale on Monday.

On Saturdays in October, customers can also get a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen.
