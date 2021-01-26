deadly shooting

Videos show Kyle Rittenhouse questioned by Antioch police hours after deadly Kenosha protest shootings

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Videos obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Kyle Rittenhouse being questioned by police in Antioch just hours after deadly shootings during unrest in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse is charged with killing two men and shooting a third during protests, but claims self-defense.

SEE ALSO | Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of displaying racist signs at Wisconsin bar

In the videos released Monday, Rittenhouse asked for a lawyer and would not answer questions from police. At one point, RIttenhouse is seen hyperventilating.

He and his mother are also heard talking about negative comments about them on social media.

Kyle Rittenhouse turned 18 this month. He is free on bond and due back in court in Wisconsin in March.

SEE ALSO | Kyle Rittenhouse's mother defends her son: 'He's not a monster'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenoshadeadly shootingfatal shootingracismshootingjacob blaketeenrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Juvenile arrested in Indianapolis killings of 5, including pregnant woman
Pregnant woman among 5 fatally shot in Indianapolis 'mass murder'
4th suspect charged in fatal attempted carjacking of Chicago firefighter
Woman shot at IHOP during random shooting spree dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago braces for heaviest snowfall in a year
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Brothers accusing Father Pfleger of alleged sex abuse speak out
Chicago Weather: Snow continues Tuesday
3.2M in Illinois now eligible for COVID vaccine
Are 2 masks better than 1? Doctors weigh in
Show More
Tinley Park Convention Center COVID vaccine site opens Tuesday
Chicago trans community celebrates reversal of military ban
What to do if you get a 1099 but didn't file for unemployment
15-year-old dies in shootout during carjacking
Lightfoot gets COVID vaccine as city moves into Phase 1B of distribution plan
More TOP STORIES News