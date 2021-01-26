Videos show Kyle Rittenhouse questioned by Antioch police hours after deadly Kenosha protest shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Videos obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Kyle Rittenhouse being questioned by police in Antioch just hours after deadly shootings during unrest in Kenosha.Rittenhouse is charged with killing two men and shooting a third during protests, but claims self-defense.In the videos released Monday, Rittenhouse asked for a lawyer and would not answer questions from police. At one point, RIttenhouse is seen hyperventilating.He and his mother are also heard talking about negative comments about them on social media.Kyle Rittenhouse turned 18 this month. He is free on bond and due back in court in Wisconsin in March.