monkey

Ex-lab monkeys get new life at Wisconsin sanctuary

The facility is one of only nine of its kind in the entire country
By Josh Spreiter, WISC
EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-lab monkeys get new life at Wisconsin sanctuary

MADISON, Wis. -- We're getting an inside look at a Wisconsin monkey sanctuary. It's essentially a retirement home for monkeys.

The Westfield facility is one of only nine of its kind in the entire country.

"We really want to see natural behavior, so that's part of our rehabilitation process," said Amy Kerwin, president and founder of Primates Incorporated.

Kerwin is proud of the work being done at her facility.

"They're just really beautiful monkeys but they're really meant to be in the wild, so this is the least we can do for them, is provide them with retirement with each other versus humans," she said.

While working in the lab at the University of Wisconsin, Kerwin founded the only sanctuary in the state 18 years ago, WISC reported.

Now, 11 monkeys enjoy freedom from the pet trade, the entertainment industry and labs, where scientists studied the primates because of their similarities to humans.

"I thought that since we were getting funding to test on them because of their similarities, the very least we could do is send them to sanctuaries after," Kerwin said.

"All animals should be retired -- from labs, the entertainment industry, the pet trade -- and I think it's kind of a universal mission that everyone can get behind, and I really connected strongly with it as well," said Alyssa Smolensky, with Primates Incorporated.

Smolensky started off as a volunteer with the non-profit but is now on the board of directors.

"Every time we retire a monkey and they get to go outside for the first time, they get to see other monkeys, make friends, groom each other and play," Smolensky added. "It's always really amazing to see how they relax, and how enjoy their lives. Because some of them have never experienced that before."

More folks from across the country are contacting the facility, so expansion projects are on the table.

Their current building is near capacity, so there is a waitlist for primates waiting to be retired. And because of the specific care these monkeys need every day, it takes a village to get the job done.

"I've made it my life's work but I needed to involve the community over the years and increase awareness about the need to help them," Kerwin said.

Right now, the non-profit needs to raise $600,000 to construct two new buildings and cover the expenses of several years' worth of care. This will give them the opportunity to retire dozens of deserving monkeys and provide the medical attention they need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswisconsinwild animalsu.s. & worldanimalsmonkey
MONKEY
Elon Musk's implant company confirms monkeys died in brain research
CA man accused of stealing rare lemur from San Francisco Zoo
Help name this adorable baby orangutan!
Video shows woman inside Texas zoo's monkey exhibit
TOP STORIES
Whole Foods closing Englewood store: 'It's a devastating blow'
Carjacking of woman, 64, in River West caught on camera
No bail for man charged with killing wife outside Brickyard Mall
VIDEO: Baseball players hit ground after shots fired near St. Rita HS
Chicago Bears select Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker in 2022 NFL Draft
Anna Valencia allegations need to be investigated, former IG says
Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping mishap
Show More
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Chicago severe weather possible overnight into Saturday
Elk Grove Bowl closing after nearly 60 years
Illinois reports 5,955 new COVID cases, 15 deaths
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News