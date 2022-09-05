Pullman National Monument marking Labor Day with celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pullman National Monument and the Pullman Porter Museum will be holding events Monday in honor of Labor Day.

The event at the Pullman National Monument will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at 610 E. 111th Street. Park rangers will highlight how inclusivity helped the labor movement with this year's theme of "Building Solidarity Through Diversity."

There will be musical performances from the Mother Jones Heritage Project, the Jose Valdes Band, Don Stiernberg, the Azania Drum Corp and guitarist Bucky Halker.

The Pullman Porter Museum, which is part of the national monument site, will celebrate with its sixth installment of the "Urban Renaissance Event Series."

The event will pay tribute to the Harlem and Chicago Renaissance periods through music, art, literature and film.