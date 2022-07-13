Business

Hospitality association increasing awareness for industry careers during labor shortage

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
National labor shortage's impact on hospitality industry

CHICAGO -- As Americans hit the road for the summer travel season, the travel industry is feeling the effects of the labor shortage facing many companies in the country.

Jennifer Clark Fugolo, VP of Advancement for the American Hotel and Lodging Association, sat down with ABC7 to discuss how the association is working to boost new careers in the hospitality industry.

Fugolo said that a recent survey showed that approximately 97% of hotels are experiencing a staffing shortage and around 50% of those hotels say the shortage is "severe."

Though a grim picture, Fugolo said that these shortages have pushed the industry to offer better incentives and benefits to attract prospective employees.

"Hotels are increasing wages, offering greater flexibility," Fugolo said. "They're expanding benefits to help attract new talent to the industry."

The AHLA has been focused on increasing awareness of these new benefits, but also the opportunity for advancement within the industry.

Those interested in career opportunities or getting involved further can visit,www.thehotelindustry.com for more information.
