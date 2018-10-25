Lake in the Hills restaurateur fatally shot on city's Northwest Side

EMBED </>More Videos

A well-known restaurateur was fatally shot on the city's West Side early Thursday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A well-known restaurateur was fatally shot on the city's Northwest Side early Thursday.


Peter Rim, 46, owned El Cochino and Bistro Wasabi in Lake in the Hills. Rim was a passenger in a car driving westbound in the 4100-block of West Diversey Avenue at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday when an unknown SUV pulled up alongside and there was a verbal exchange. Following the exchange someone pulled out a gun and began shooting into the car, police said.

Rim was shot in the head and died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Bistro Wasabi dedicated a Facebook post in his honor, calling him "wild, fun, energetic and loving." His friend said at the time he was shot, Rim and friends were returning from a birthday party.

"Of all the people it could have happened to, it was somebody like, somebody like him who wouldn't hurt anybody and he didn't deserve something like that act of crime, for it to happen to him," said Connie Alvarez, friend.

Alvarez said the friends who were with Rim in the car said it was a random attack and a tragedy.

A police investigation is ongoing, but so far no suspects are in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
restaurantfatal shootingman shotman killedchicago shootingchicago violencegun violenceLake in the HillsLogan Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Illinois officials promise tighter regulations after I-Team exposes private ambulance loophole
Matteson man wanted for Harvey barber's murder
Friday Flyover 2018: Winner to be announced Friday morning
Feds look to South Florida as origin of potential bombs, sources say
Advocates pressure police to solve 2 recent murders of transgender women
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain Friday
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Show More
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
Man wanted in string of Fulton Market robberies
With Rogers Park killer still at large, parents take precautions for Halloween
Chicagoan George Papadopoulos grilled on Russia by congressional panel
More News