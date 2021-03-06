Lake Michigan ice: Timelapse captures ice sheet breaking from Chicago shoreline

CHICAGO -- An enormous sheet of ice broke away from Lake Michigan's shore near Chicago, Illinois, amid westerly winds last month.
This time-lapse, captured by Travis McGhee, shows the sheet drifting away near Montrose Harbor.
The National Weather Service said on February 19 a westward breeze was "helping to break up and push some of our ice cover eastward".
