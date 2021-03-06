lake michigan

Lake Michigan ice: Timelapse captures ice sheet breaking from Chicago shoreline

By Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer, Storyful
CHICAGO -- An enormous sheet of ice broke away from Lake Michigan's shore near Chicago, Illinois, amid westerly winds last month.

RELATED: Lake Michigan's mesmerizing ice formations

This time-lapse, captured by Travis McGhee, shows the sheet drifting away near Montrose Harbor.

RELATED: Winter Wonder: What is 'pancake ice' on Lake Michigan, how does it form?

The National Weather Service said on February 19 a westward breeze was "helping to break up and push some of our ice cover eastward".

ALSO SEE: Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagouptowniceamazing videotimelapselake michigan
LAKE MICHIGAN
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
Chicagoans come out of hibernation
CFD warns of ice dangers as temps rise
Lake Michigan's mesmerizing ice formations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
IL reports 2,565 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths
Child injured in Southwest Side high-rise fire
Ride-share driver punched, carjacked in Lawndale
Twitter is testing an 'undo' option after sending tweets
Legendary Ms. Biscuit restaurant reopens in Washington Park
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
Show More
Evanston's reparations resolution prompts debate over current proposal
Pandemic putting a strain on septic systems
Body found 33 years ago in IN ID'd as missing Joliet woman
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
Teacher vaccinations going untracked
More TOP STORIES News