Lake Zurich High School student in custody after social media threat prompts lockdown

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lake Zurich High School student is in custody after allegedly posting a social media threat that put the school on hard lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, school officials said the student posted an "immediate threat" that indicated an act of violence was "imminent" at the school.

The school said it immediately went into a hard lockdown and 911 was called. Police took the student into custody and conducted a sweep outside the building.

The school was placed in soft lockdown for the remainder of the day and students were dismissed on time.

May Whitney Elementary School was also placed on hard lockdown for a short period of time due to its proximity.

Lake Zurich school officials said they will be providing a plan to support students upset by the day's events.
