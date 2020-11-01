CHICAGO -- A fire broke out early Sunday an apartment complex in Lakeview, displacing at least 40 people.
Firefighters were called at 4 a.m. to the blaze at a three-story apartment building in the 800-block of West Bradley Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson.
The fire - which was extinguished in a half hour - was limited to the second and third floors, and destroyed at least two apartments, Hudson said. The building, however, was not a total loss, he said.
Forty people were displaced, and no injuries were reported, Chicago police said in a media notification.
Several of the displaced people sought refuge in the lobby of a nearby bank, Hudson said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
40 displaced after fire rips through apartment building in Lakeview
APARTMENT FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News